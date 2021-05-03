Dimitar Talevski

Connreno

Dimitar Talevski
Dimitar Talevski
  • Save
Connreno minimal flat vector photoshop logo illustrator design
Download color palette

This is logo redesign for a reconstruction company.

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Dimitar Talevski
Dimitar Talevski

More by Dimitar Talevski

View profile
    • Like