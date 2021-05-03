Votum Branding

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The Votum logo is a friendly, modern, and clean word-mark that uses symbolism to demonstrate the action of filling in a voting bubble on the “o” to promote the act of voting. The "um" is emphasized to add humor and relatability to the target audience.
The word-mark uses a customized typeface (Chennai) to create an even, rounded mark that is approachable and easy to read in a digital space. The bright colors are non-partisan and interchangeable to contribute to the engagement of the app.
The fun part of this project involved me (a designer in my mid twenties) to think from the perspective of a 15-18 year old teenager, who is new to voting and politics. It was important for me to do lots of research and planning from their perspective, and to follow current design trends to make politics more appealing to the user.
The Votum App is a prototype designed for my Graphic Design Thesis in 2020. To learn more about this project, check out my website at https://kyliebradshaw.com/graphic-design-thesis