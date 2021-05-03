xmatters logo

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
We partnered with xMatters to develop their new brand recently. This involved creating a new logo, brand guidelines, website design, iconography and platform illustrations. All of these elements were developed to allow for their team to take the brand design and build out their website further in house.
The bold new brand mark is in many ways a reflection and representation of company culture. Innovative, flexible and unique with keen attention to fine details, the elegant layers linking together represent the strength of team and a collaborative mindset. The colors communicate trust, strength, intelligence and innovation.