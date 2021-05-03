The anatomy of a Proven Bitumen Pressure Distributor | Atlas Ind

Bitumen pressure distributor is one of the road building equipment developed specially for the purpose of coating and Bitumen distribution. Its anatomy is described in details in this blog. The specialty of this equipment is that it can spray controlled amount of Bitumen on the road and that to in a uniform manner. Usually it is mounted on a truck chassis which makes it easy to spray while moving. The anatomy of asphalt distributors consists of different types of components laid out and explanation of the same. The job of the truck chassis will be to carry the machine and move it slowly so that uniform spraying of bitumen can be done. With the bitumen sprayer, spraying of emulsion is also possible. Whenever there is requirement for emulsion spraying, this machine can perform.

