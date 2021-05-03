day #4 daily UI - Calculator

Hey y'all 👋🏻

This is day #4 of the "100 days UI Challenge".

When thinking of a calculator I immediately had the picture of lego bricks in my mind. I then used neumorphism to give it the bricky look and feel. The colors of the "bricks" should give a quick guidance for the user.

If you guys have any feedback for my usage of colors, fonts etc. I would love to hear from you.

The svgs are sponsored by Lluisa Iborra & jon trillana from the Noun Project! Thank you guys 😉