Fitness Logo

Andefit is a fitness club logo. The meaning of the word is to be light, sporty, healthy, and to walk flying for joy.

The translation of the word ANDE is WALK. Like walkfit. The name of the digital store is ANDEFIT - Moda Fitness.

Let's talk about your projects

----

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :

Mail: designeranis754@gmail.com

Whatsapp: +8801889720569

Thank You.

----

Follow me on

Behance Fiverr Twitter

If you like the design, do appreciate and follow me. Please share your valuable opinion on the comment section. Thank you for watching.