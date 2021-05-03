Fitness Logo

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Andefit is a fitness club logo. The meaning of the word is to be light, sporty, healthy, and to walk flying for joy.
The translation of the word ANDE is WALK. Like walkfit. The name of the digital store is ANDEFIT - Moda Fitness.
