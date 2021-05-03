Votum - An Educational Game About Canadian Politics

Votum is a trivia app designed to help teens and young adults prepare for their first time voting in Canada. The app uses engaging lessons to teach basic topics about the Canadian political system and encourages users to test their skills against their friends through live trivia games based off of their recent lesson. The app uses intuitive UI design mixed with comprehensive navigation, language and imagery to ensure that the user is comfortable and confident in the experience. The branding uses bright, non-partisan colors, and a friendly word-mark that emphasizes the “um...” in Votum. Think of it like this... Vote? Ummm... 😳. It’s time to take the “umm” out of voting!

The Votum App is a prototype designed for my Graphic Design Thesis in 2020. To learn more about this project, check out my website at https://kyliebradshaw.com/graphic-design-thesis