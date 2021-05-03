Luca Salce
Crowdhouse

Multi-step Forms

Luca Salce
Crowdhouse
Luca Salce for Crowdhouse
  • Save
Multi-step Forms
Download color palette

Optimizing our existing forms after a large revision of our design system's guidelines.
The goal was to enhance the UX and bring consistent form behaviour across all of our platforms.

Posted on May 3, 2021
Crowdhouse
Crowdhouse

More by Crowdhouse

View profile
    • Like