Logo Design for - Triple-P Solution

Service: Logo Design

Location: Bangladesh

Triple-P Solution, an IT solution agency(Software Development, Website & Digital Marketing). They started their journey in 2021. As a fresh business, they needed a modern and professional-looking brand logo.

When I meet with the client, he was a little bit confused about what he was desiring. He asked me to make a logo with three P and make a combination of a triangle. After providing some samples this logo was chosen.

