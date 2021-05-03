Logo Design for - Triple-P Solution

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Location: Bangladesh
Triple-P Solution, an IT solution agency(Software Development, Website & Digital Marketing). They started their journey in 2021. As a fresh business, they needed a modern and professional-looking brand logo.
When I meet with the client, he was a little bit confused about what he was desiring. He asked me to make a logo with three P and make a combination of a triangle. After providing some samples this logo was chosen.
