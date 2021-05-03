Ermias Teklu

MediaMarkt Dealhub mobile- One place for all deals

Ermias Teklu
Ermias Teklu
  • Save
MediaMarkt Dealhub mobile- One place for all deals mobile web shop e-commerce landing page design web ux ui
Download color palette

A central landing page where all deals and discounts are located at one place instead scattered over the web shop. This way we help find a deal that suits the customer.

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Ermias Teklu
Ermias Teklu

More by Ermias Teklu

View profile
    • Like