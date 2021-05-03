Rašida Medar

e-Wallet App

Rašida Medar
Rašida Medar
  • Save
e-Wallet App mobileappdesign mobileapp walletapp adobexd uidesign uxdesign appdesign
Download color palette

Take a look at the wallet app that helps to make all the payments much easier. I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions. Hope you enjoy the interface as I enjoyed the design process. :)

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Rašida Medar
Rašida Medar

More by Rašida Medar

View profile
    • Like