Edgardo Rondón

OCPEL Discarded Proposal.

Edgardo Rondón
Edgardo Rondón
  • Save
OCPEL Discarded Proposal. energy logo logo mark symbol logo mark brand design company company logo geometric logo geometric electrical electricity electricity logo electrical logo gradient logo logo combination negative space logo negative space inspiration logo concept logo inspiration logo
Download color palette

This concept is a graphic synthesis designed to relate the brand to energy and electricity, evoking an image of a modern and functional industrial type.

Available for sale.

Information:
contactologoedgardo@gmail.com
+58 424 3488593

Edgardo Rondón
Edgardo Rondón

More by Edgardo Rondón

View profile
    • Like