The chair

The chair chair design polish armchair chair vzor abstract illustrator motiongraphics motion graphic animation 2d motion design loop animation illustration
My personal favourite and one of the most iconic Polish design masterpieces, an armchair model RM58 by Roman Modzelewski.

