Coco Safar - Couture Collection

Coco Safar is a luxury coffee, patisserie and café brand. The company is the first to offer auction-lot coffees (the best of the beans), as well as rooibos teas, in capsules. Their City Roast range is associated with nine world destinations, and is presented as a bright, colourful travelogue. The Couture Edition (essentially single estate coffees) is slightly more elegant, with cigar and chocolate cues. The overall feel translates well into cold beverages, too, including botanical brews and tonics. A taste of the sublime.