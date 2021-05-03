Matteo Marzagalli

Pricing - UI Design

Pricing - UI Design
Hi guys, today I tried to design a menu with the prices for a bar that sell beer.
(100 Days UI Challenge #030)

Feel free to leave a feedback in the comments!
You can also find some of my works here: https://www.behance.net/matteoguerebc3

Posted on May 3, 2021
