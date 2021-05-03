Ewelina Adamczak

Beauty Spa Mobile Concept

Hey everyone!🌷
Hope everyone is well! I'm back with the mobile design for the beauty spa concept I've been working on. Pictured are some screens showing the process of purchasing beauty products. Hope you all enjoy!

🙌 Feel free to like, follow, and comment!!! I truly appreciate your guys' support! Thank you!

