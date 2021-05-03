Nicolas Fernandez (EliteVision)

Static - Social Media Story Templates

Static - Social Media Story Templates design facebook ad store design branding flyer design poster design advertisement template photoshop instagram template instagram story social media design social media post social media social media pack
6 original templates to make your social media stories stand out. Make your photos and content more attractive and modern, and boost your engagement. Don’t waste any time, these templates are easy to edit: just add text, photos and upload!

Features:
·6 STORIES: 1080×1920 pixels
·High resolution
·RGB Color
·Easy to edit text and images
·Free fonts

⭐️⬇️PURCHASE HERE⬇️⭐️
https://bit.ly/3vARUkC

