Legacy Work: Digital Blue Astronomy UI UX Design

It was late 2007 & skeuomorphism was alive & well at The Skins Factory, as we designed Digital Blue's Astronomy desktop app.
We were introduced to Digital Blue by Disney's Consumer Products group, who we had just finished a project for and that Digital Blue was working on the hardware portion of the project.
Designed for kids. It looks like you could pluck it off the screen & hold it. We did 2 themes, one was a more graphite style while the rich blue was called Midnight.
God, I miss real skeuomorphic design. So much fun.
