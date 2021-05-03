The Skins Factory

Legacy Work: Digital Blue Astronomy UI UX Design

Legacy Work: Digital Blue Astronomy UI UX Design gui design astronomy skeuomorphic user interface design the skins factory user interface ux design ux ui design ui
  1. Digital Blue Astronomy 0.png
  2. Digital Blue Astronomy 1.png
  3. Digital Blue Astronomy 3.png
  4. Digital Blue Astronomy 2.png

It was late 2007 & skeuomorphism was alive & well at The Skins Factory, as we designed Digital Blue's Astronomy desktop app.

We were introduced to Digital Blue by Disney's Consumer Products group, who we had just finished a project for and that Digital Blue was working on the hardware portion of the project.

Designed for kids. It looks like you could pluck it off the screen & hold it. We did 2 themes, one was a more graphite style while the rich blue was called Midnight.

God, I miss real skeuomorphic design. So much fun.

