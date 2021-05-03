Anima Agrawal

Customer Relationship Management Website Dashboard Design

Anima Agrawal
Anima Agrawal
  • Save
Customer Relationship Management Website Dashboard Design crm dashboard crm crm portal orange dashboard design dashboard app dashboard ui dashboard web design illustration ui design
Download color palette

Hey Everyone,
Here is the dashboard design for CRM website.

Hope you guys like it!
Leave your feedback on the comment and don't forget to press "Like"️️.

Thank you !

Anima Agrawal
Anima Agrawal

More by Anima Agrawal

View profile
    • Like