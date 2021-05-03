What is happening in Myanmar? 🇲🇲

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
This was created in response to the situation in Myanmar, and Mya Tweh Tweh Khine, was a brave and sweet young woman, who lost her life whilst protesting against the military coup. I created it, in Adobe Sketch, using colours I felt would appeal to her. I often to 'visual obituaries' it's probably something passed down culturally., and it's something I sometimes feel compelled to do. In this situation, Khine was the first person to die as part of the crackdown.