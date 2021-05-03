Alex Anderson

The Fall

The Fall kansas city down the rabbit hole fall badge icons branding brand logo icon
  1. 1Artboard 6.jpg
  2. 1Artboard 7.jpg

Brand exploration for The Fall. An eclectic cocktail bar underneath the streets of Westport in Kansas City, Missouri.

Posted on May 3, 2021
