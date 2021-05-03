Stop aanit-Asian Hate video

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
This was created as a still within a video. Much of my work is driven by events that touch me, and design has traditionally been an accompaniment to social change.
I spent a lot of time with the figures. Originally, I was just going to have one individual, but because of the widespread and divergent nature of the age of the attacked, I felt it was important to have diversity, so I created different characters. I can use Adobe Sketch to build up frames through screenshotting the small changes. I then have to trim out some of the 'reverse' slideshow effect, so it progresses forward.