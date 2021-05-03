Nick Barbaria

City ‘til I die!

Nick Barbaria
Nick Barbaria
  • Save
City ‘til I die! futbol nyc blue sticker mls new york city football club nycfc soccer illustrator typography illustration graphic design branding design
Download color palette

City ‘til I die!

This was suppose to go up for opening match day, then for the first home game...but I was busy. Anyway spent some creating these stickers. Hopefully these will be approved by giphy soon

Nick Barbaria
Nick Barbaria

More by Nick Barbaria

View profile
    • Like