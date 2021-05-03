TripleBcraft

Lucky Skull Mama Glitter Gold Background St Patrick’s Day Sublim

Lucky Skull Mama Glitter Gold Background St Patrick’s Day Sublimation Designs

One ZIP file Includes:

– 1 PNG files high resolution 300 dpi for the design shown in the preview photo.
– The graphic is CMYK 4000 pixels x 3000 pixels.
– You will receive a PNG file with a transparent background.
– PNG files – for printing and other software programs. These files can be used with your printer to create sublimation and iron-on transfers, signs, invitations, etc.
– Colors may vary slightly due to screen settings and printing methods.

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/lucky-skull-mama-glitter-st-patricks-day/

Posted on May 3, 2021
