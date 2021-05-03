Glossy, Tech and Classic Bank Cards Figma Kit Vol.2

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
GET THE KIT
🔥Customizable Glossy, Tech and Classic cards.
You can insert your own designs or use ready-made.
What's inside:
40+ customizable vector elements.
14 Type of Cards. Horizontal and Vertical.
9 Editable Trendy Textures: Glass, Metal, Tech, Waves.
6+ Types of Chips.
10 Editable Mockups.
You can edit texts, elements and components.
Use it for your personal and commercial projects.
Thanks for supporting! Enjoy!