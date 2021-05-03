Good for Sale
Glossy, Tech and Classic Bank Cards Figma Kit Vol.2

Glossy, Tech and Classic Bank Cards Figma Kit Vol.2 illustration absract modern simple clean cards ui finance financial blur background mockup hands credit card tech glossy glass kit bank card bank card
  1. Cover dribbble 2.jpg
  2. Example 5.png
  3. Example 6.png
  4. all.png
  5. Elements.png
  6. Example 1.jpg
  7. Example 4.jpg
  8. Example 3.jpg

Figma Cards Kit Vol.2

Price
$15
Figma Cards Kit Vol.2

GET THE KIT

🔥Customizable Glossy, Tech and Classic cards.
You can insert your own designs or use ready-made.

What's inside:
40+ customizable vector elements.
14 Type of Cards. Horizontal and Vertical.
9 Editable Trendy Textures: Glass, Metal, Tech, Waves.
6+ Types of Chips.
10 Editable Mockups.

You can edit texts, elements and components.
Use it for your personal and commercial projects.
Thanks for supporting! Enjoy!

Product, UX/UI, Designer. Focused on Saas, Media and Gaming

