floating. design photoshop photoedit imagemanipulation illustration
Take a deep breath and look at the sky for a moment. Look at clouds with its tint of daylight. It's amazing how much contrast these colours made, but still moves into the same direction. I feel this is how we should portray differences, by encouraging individuality. I want you to float above them.

Posted on May 3, 2021
