Marcos Silva

36 Days of Type, letter w

Marcos Silva
Marcos Silva
  • Save
36 Days of Type, letter w graphic design flat custom logotype logo custom type lettering vector colours typeface gradient design 2d letters typography
Download color palette

letter w for the 36 days of type global project

I teach design classes at
skillshare get 14 days for free
And my instagram page
Instagram

Marcos Silva
Marcos Silva

More by Marcos Silva

View profile
    • Like