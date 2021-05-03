Tuğba Bayıslan

ATLANTICA

Tuğba Bayıslan
Tuğba Bayıslan
Hire Me
  • Save
ATLANTICA bussiness card cards luxury yacht chefs branding brand logo
ATLANTICA bussiness card cards luxury yacht chefs branding brand logo
ATLANTICA bussiness card cards luxury yacht chefs branding brand logo
ATLANTICA bussiness card cards luxury yacht chefs branding brand logo
ATLANTICA bussiness card cards luxury yacht chefs branding brand logo
ATLANTICA bussiness card cards luxury yacht chefs branding brand logo
ATLANTICA bussiness card cards luxury yacht chefs branding brand logo
ATLANTICA bussiness card cards luxury yacht chefs branding brand logo
Download color palette
  1. BEHANCE-02.png
  2. 89594.jpg
  3. BEHANCE-04 2 2.png
  4. BEHANCE-04.png
  5. BEHANCE-10.png
  6. BEHANCE-07.png
  7. BEHANCE-04 2.png
  8. BEHANCE-09.png

International Private Chef Agency
It connects professional chefs with small, medium and large sized dining/catering operators and seeking short or long term chef service.

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Tuğba Bayıslan
Tuğba Bayıslan
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Tuğba Bayıslan

View profile
    • Like