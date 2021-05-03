🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Lucky Irish Clover Leaf St Patrick’s Day Sublimation Designs
INSTANT DOWNLOAD: NO PHYSICAL ITEMS WILL BE SENT.
One ZIP file Includes:
– 1 PNG files high resolution 300 dpi for the design shown in the preview photo.
– The graphic is CMYK 4000 pixels x 3000 pixels.
– You will receive a PNG file with a transparent background.
– PNG files – for printing and other software programs. These files can be used with your printer to create sublimation and iron-on transfers, signs, invitations, etc.
– Colors may vary slightly due to screen settings and printing methods.
