Japan's Cherry Blossom (桜の花)

The cherry blossom or Sakura in Japanese is the symbolic flower of spring that paints Japan in shades of pink and white, attracting nearly 5 million people to Japan from all over the world every year. Explore this visualization to learn about viewing spots, blooming time and tourism of this beautiful yet brief spectacle.

Data Analysis & Charts: Tableau

Template Design: Figma

Interactive Dashboard: https://public.tableau.com/en-us/gallery/japans-cherry-blossom?tab=viz-of-the-day&type=viz-of-the-day