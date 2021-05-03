Medito - The Ultimate Meditation App Concept

Medito is a cutting-edge meditation app concept that combines self-development and self-serenity. There would be several excellent features in this application, along with short stories, meditation videos, soothing music, mood and sleep tracking, and special interviews with artists. Hey, here's my submission for the meditation app challenges. I'm still newbie in design actually since i got my laptop a few months ago. And here's my first work hope you'll like it. ☺