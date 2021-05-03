Alisa Prem

Top Elements in the paintings of Bob Ross

Alisa Prem
Alisa Prem
  • Save
Top Elements in the paintings of Bob Ross storytelling dashboard app dashboard ui tableau figma design
Download color palette

Top Elements in the paintings of Bob Ross
Data Analysis & Charts: Tableau
Template Design: Figma

Interactive Dashboard: https://tabsoft.co/2WfHEP4
Dataset: https://data.world/makeovermonday/2020w50

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Alisa Prem
Alisa Prem

More by Alisa Prem

View profile
    • Like