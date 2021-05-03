Timur Aldemir

Sword & Shield

Timur Aldemir
Timur Aldemir
  • Save
Sword & Shield brandidentity logodesign graphicdesign illustration brand design logodesigner logo branding
Download color palette

Unused symbol for Anti-Virus Software
(S + Sword&Shield)

Interested in my work, feel free contact me via
bytimiedesign@gmail.com

Thanks!

Timur Aldemir
Timur Aldemir

More by Timur Aldemir

View profile
    • Like