Telemedicine Platform - Mobile Responsive - Chat Screens

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everybody!
Telemedicine platform is now mobile responsive.
This maintains the connection between the doctor and the patient. You can quickly see a doctor if you feel unwell, keep your medical history on chat, and keep talking to your doctor until you feel better.
Follow me:
https://www.instagram.com/webdesigner_ui_ux/
How often do you use the medical app to help yourself?