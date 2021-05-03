Yuliya Sanyuk

Telemedicine Platform - Mobile Responsive - Chat Screens

Telemedicine Platform - Mobile Responsive - Chat Screens
Hello everybody!

Telemedicine platform is now mobile responsive.

This maintains the connection between the doctor and the patient. You can quickly see a doctor if you feel unwell, keep your medical history on chat, and keep talking to your doctor until you feel better.

How often do you use the medical app to help yourself?

