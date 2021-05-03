Mon

Foreseen

Foreseen design illustration bmw imagemanipulation photoshop photoedit
Looking back at the time where darkness was upon me, this illustration took inspiration from the day where I came home to see black and white images of horrendous incidents.

Posted on May 3, 2021
