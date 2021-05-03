Alisa Prem

The Climate Crisis Dashboard

The Climate Crisis #MakeoverMonday Week 3
Data Analysis & Charts: Tableau
Template Design: Figma

Interactive Dashboard: https://tabsoft.co/3iBLnRn
Dataset: https://data.world/makeovermonday/2021w3/workspace/file?filename=Global+Temperature+Anomalies.csv

Posted on May 3, 2021
