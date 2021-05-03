Driss Garbaui

Health Dashboard Screensaver

Driss Garbaui
Driss Garbaui
  • Save
Health Dashboard Screensaver human management app sport uk health app health uidesign ux ui design dashboard
Download color palette

This is the screensaver of the previous app! You can guess that I have an ankle issue from the content :D

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Driss Garbaui
Driss Garbaui

More by Driss Garbaui

View profile
    • Like