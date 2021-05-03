BH GRAPHIC

Corporate Flyer Template

BH GRAPHIC
BH GRAPHIC
  • Save
Corporate Flyer Template leasing flyer facebook editable digital corporate connection company clients car business
Download color palette

Hi, we are an expert graphic design team. we like to help with world-class design.
PRODUCT FEATURE:
> 300 DPI Print Ready!
> CMYK Color mode Fully Editable, Layered
> High Resolution 300dpi
> Use free fonts
> Adobe Photoshop PDF,PSD Format File Included
> A4 Paper Print Size 8.27” x 11.69”
> Everything pretty straight forward
>>>>>
Looking for Flyer/Brochure design?
Say hello: bhgraphicofficial@gmail.com

BH GRAPHIC
BH GRAPHIC

More by BH GRAPHIC

View profile
    • Like