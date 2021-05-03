Creative Business Flyer Template

Hi, we are an expert graphic design team. we like to help with world-class design.

PRODUCT FEATURE:

> 300 DPI Print Ready!

> CMYK Color mode Fully Editable, Layered

> High Resolution 300dpi

> Use free fonts

> Adobe Photoshop PDF,PSD Format File Included

> A4 Paper Print Size 8.27” x 11.69”

> Everything pretty straight forward

>>>>>

Looking for Flyer/Brochure design?

Say hello: bhgraphicofficial@gmail.com