15 Pop up - Wallbox

15 Pop up - Wallbox
Daily UI #15 Pop up. It is based on Wallbox, a compny that produces chargers for electric cars. This pop up style already exists on the page, I just redesigned it for the newsletter they already have, that does not have a pop up.

