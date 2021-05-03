Franziska Volmer

Black & White "Tasty Vibes" – A Postcard Series

Black & White "Tasty Vibes" – A Postcard Series beverages greetings card drink bottle cocktail flacon cheers tasty liquor postcard vectorillustration black and white typography vector illustration illustration
My postcard series "Tasty Vibes" in Black & White. If you are interested in the full project, you can have a look over here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/117967387/Tasty-Vibes-A-Postcard-Series

