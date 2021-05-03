ariya.SU

Labrador retriever T-Shirt Design

Labrador retriever T-Shirt Design puppy dog dog creative creativity branding t-shirt design animal apparel
Download color palette

Labrador design t-shirt, The sweet-faced, lovable Labrador Retriever is America’s most popular dog breed. Labs are friendly, outgoing, and high-spirited companions who have more than enough affection to go around for a family looking for a medium-to-large dog.

Posted on May 3, 2021
