30 Days of UI - Day 7

This is Day 7 of 30 days of UI. I designed each of these screens using Figma. The app idea I am working on is based off a music and podcast application. I called it Press Play. There will be more adjustments and screens in the coming days but this is just the beginning.

Posted on May 3, 2021
