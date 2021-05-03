30 Days of UI - Day 7

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is Day 7 of 30 days of UI. I designed each of these screens using Figma. The app idea I am working on is based off a music and podcast application. I called it Press Play. There will be more adjustments and screens in the coming days but this is just the beginning.