Ilya Lapin

MACBOOK

Ilya Lapin
Ilya Lapin
  • Save
MACBOOK render 3d cgi computer apple smiley loop animation sticker macos macbook
Download color palette

Here's a macbook abused by stickers and a picture of Russian opposition leader Navalny who is jailed now.

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Ilya Lapin
Ilya Lapin

More by Ilya Lapin

View profile
    • Like