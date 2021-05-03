Md iftekharul Alam Emon

My friend & an empty cup

Md iftekharul Alam Emon
Md iftekharul Alam Emon
  • Save
My friend & an empty cup concept art illustration
Download color palette

The night is the time we think about our life. On a moonlit night, a boy and his thoughts with an empty cup missing tea is the subject of the art piece.

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Md iftekharul Alam Emon
Md iftekharul Alam Emon

More by Md iftekharul Alam Emon

View profile
    • Like