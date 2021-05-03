Dinov™

Spiritual Coaching Logo Design Proposal

This is a Logo Design Proposal for a Spiritual Coaching Business.

The concept is an Avatar connecting with the Universe.
The Gradient Colors are Space & Galaxy.

