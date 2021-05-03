Md. Sahid Hossain

Modern, Minimalist, flat card games app logo

Md. Sahid Hossain
Md. Sahid Hossain
  • Save
Modern, Minimalist, flat card games app logo app vector minimal illustrator icon illustration graphic design flat design branding
Download color palette

Hello there,
I am a professional graphic designer with 2+ years experience in this field.
This is a card games app logo named cardsclan.

Md. Sahid Hossain
Md. Sahid Hossain

More by Md. Sahid Hossain

View profile
    • Like