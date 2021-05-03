Mateus Disquete

Globo mascot sweet version redesign

Globo mascot sweet version redesign sweet brazilian mascot brazil lettering globe rio de janeiro beach biscuit food character drawing cartoon illustration color digital 2d vector illustrator
Alternative redesign for the mascot of Globo, a starch biscuit brand from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

