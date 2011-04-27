Mattias Lundin

Guestlist Icon v2

Guestlist Icon v2 icon ipad illustration draft
Updated the marker to make it stand out more and added a temporary logo on it. Feedback is very welcome!

Rebound of
iPad Guestlist icon draft
By Mattias Lundin
Posted on Apr 27, 2011
