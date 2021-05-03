Summer Ale Beer Can Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This beer can design was made as a part of a series for a hypothetical craft brewery called Just G Brew house. This is an orange wheat summer ale, so it is supposed to look warm and refreshing, as it is a summer beer. The branding is inspired by 1960s psychedelic poster design and the beers are named after people and groups that were involved in the movement.