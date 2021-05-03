Nicole Hammonds

Summer Ale Beer Can Design

beer can design psychedelic graphic art graphic design illustration craft beer branding
This beer can design was made as a part of a series for a hypothetical craft brewery called Just G Brew house. This is an orange wheat summer ale, so it is supposed to look warm and refreshing, as it is a summer beer. The branding is inspired by 1960s psychedelic poster design and the beers are named after people and groups that were involved in the movement.

